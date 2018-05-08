EDUCATION

Wisconsin school accused of throwing away lunches

EMBED </>More Videos

School accused of throwing away lunches. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 8, 2018. (WPVI)

Some students at a Wisconsin high school claim staff not only denied them food because they didn't have money in their accounts, but even went as far as tossing their food in the trash.

RELATED: Fundraiser honoring late school cafeteria supervisor pays off students' lunch debt

The superintendent says the Stanley-Boyd School District has been cracking down on lunch accounts that hit zero, but denies food was trashed.
He claims the school instead offers those students an alternative lunch.

Parents say they plan to confront the school board at its next meeting on May 28th.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldhigh schoollunchfoodstudentsbuzzworthyWisconsin
EDUCATION
San Jose middle school students welcomed back with standing ovation
Thousands of new beds slated for UC Berkeley students
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
San Francisco schools welcome back more than 50,000 students
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
More Education
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News