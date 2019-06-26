Education

World War II veteran, 104, receives high school diploma; New York's Westchester County celebrates 'Louis Forte Day'

NEW YORK -- A 104-year-old World War II veteran is now a high school graduate.

Louis Forte left school in the 1930's after his father died. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps during World War II.

After the war, Forte started a family and had a successful business career.

His granddaughter said she was absolutely thrilled when Forte finally received his diploma in New York's Westchester County, which declared Tuesday to be "Louis Forte Day."

"He built us and sacrificed everything for us," Christa Rotolo said, according to News12 Westchester. "So seeing him get this achievement truly means a lot to him, after all these years, is incredible."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew yorkhigh schoolveteransworld war iiu.s. & worldveteran
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News