Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to former NSA contractor Edward Snowden

Snowden, a former contractor with the NSA, has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S.

MOSCOW -- President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former U.S. security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader on Monday.

Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed by the decree as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website.

In this handout photo provided by The Guardian, Edward Snowden speaks during an interview in Hong Kong. The Guardian via Getty Images

Snowden, a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency, has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs.

He was granted permanent residency in 2020 and said at the time that he planned to apply for Russian citizenship, without renouncing his U.S. citizenship.

