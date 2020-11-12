helicopter crash

Officials: 7 peacekeepers, including 5 Americans, killed in Egypt helicopter crash

JERUSALEM -- Israeli and Egyptian officials say a helicopter belonging to an international peacekeeping force has crashed in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, killing at least seven people, including Americans.

The Israeli official said that five Americans were among the dead in the crash on Thursday in Sinai. The Egyptian official said the crash appeared to be caused by a technical failure.

The helicopter belonged to the multinational force, known as MFO, that monitors the Israeli-Egyptian peace accord.

Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media on the matter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
helicopter crashu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HELICOPTER CRASH
Helicopter carrying donated organ crashes on Keck Hospital of USC helipad
Vanessa Bryant suing Sheriff's Dept. over Kobe crash pics
Helicopter pilot killed while fighting Hills Fire in Fresno County identified
3 Texas Parks & Wildlife workers dead in helicopter crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US COVID surge: Infections rise in 49 states
Dr. Fauci's hopeful message: 'Help is really on the way'
Bay Area experts optimistic about Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
California approaching 1 million COVID-19 cases
CA rep. calls Trump election lawsuits 'meaningless'
Show More
Dublin teen willing to meet man who threatened his BLM event
Las Vegas looks to attract Bay Area tech workers
709,000 seek US jobless aid as pandemic escalates
AccuWeather forecast: Cooler start, warmer ending today
COVID live updates: Ticketmaster working on plan to bring back live audiences
More TOP STORIES News