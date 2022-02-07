Meet San Francisco-born skier competing for China at Beijing Winter Olympics

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10813549" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> When lingerie brand Victoria's Secret announced this week that it's replacing its Angels with diverse female role models as part of its VS Collective, one name stands out to the Bay Area and fans of extreme sports:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Freestyle skier Eileen Gu is among the favorites to bring home medals from the Beijing Olympics. But, she won't be competing for the United States.Gu who was born and raised in San Francisco decided she was going to compete for her mother's homeland - China. At just 18, she's already the world's top female freestyle skier."My family has always been super supportive of me, I come from a long line of engineers," said Gu. "So, it definitely wasn't expected, and I don't think anybody really thought that I would become a professional skier or a professional athlete in general."But she's so much more than an athlete. The Chinese-speaking, horseback-riding, piano-playing prodigy graduated high school in just three years and she's already been admitted to her dream school Stanford.She's modeled for Louis Vuitton, Estee Lauder, wracking up roughly 20 brand partners and big-time dollars. She's the poster child for snow sports in China starring alongside Chinese actor Jackson Yee in an official Beijing games promo video being played throughout China.She says her decision to compete for China instead of the U.S. stems from a strong mother-daughter bond. Yan Gu taught Eileen to embrace her heritage and honor her ancestry."My mom has always been super, super supportive. My grandma is the most motivated to win person, she has the most competitive mindset that I've ever met ever," said Gu. "So I think my grandma gave me that competitive drive and kind of supported me in that way and my mom kind of taught me the work ethic aspect, so anybody can want to win but I think that it was my mom who taught me how to get there."And now Eileen wants to inspire the next generation from her mom's homeland get there too. She says she's competing to unite people, promote common understanding, create communication and forge friendships between nations.