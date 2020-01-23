Shelter in place lifted for Eisenhower Elementary in Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Police have resolved a situation at Maywood Park in Santa Clara that briefly prompted a nearby elementary school to shelter in place Thursday morning.
Police had said at 7:55 a.m. that officers were at the park at 3330 Pruneridge Ave. with an armored rescue vehicle, prompting nearby Eisenhower Elementary School to shelter in place.
At 8:35 a.m., police said "negotiators were able to safely resolve the situation," and Eisenhower Elementary was able to resume its normal activities.
No other details about the police activity were immediately released.
