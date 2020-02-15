El Cerrito BART shooting: Suspect shot by police in life-threatening condition, gun recovered at del Norte Station

BART police recovered the gun involved in the officer involved shooting. The person wounded is still alive & taken to a hospital by helicopter 🚁 @SFBART chief will update us soon@abc7newsbayarea https://t.co/4LaAJ8iaOu pic.twitter.com/6jXgQXFnMo — Lauren Martinez (@LMartinezNews) February 15, 2020

BPD confirms there has been an officer involved shooting at the El Cerrito del Norte Station and the station is currently closed. Person wounded is still alive. More details to come. — SFBART (@SFBART) February 15, 2020

Currently no train service to El Cerrito del Norte and Richmond stations. Riders wanting a Millbrae-bound train can board at North Berkeley. Warm Springs-bound train available at El Cerrito Plaza. — SFBART (@SFBART) February 15, 2020

BART police confirms they've recovered a gun at the scene. El Cerrito del Norte station remains closed. No train service to Richmond station. No estimate yet on service restoration. — SFBART (@SFBART) February 15, 2020

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KGO) -- BART police have recovered the weapon used in an officer-involved shooting Saturday at the El Cerrito del Norte Station, police said.One person was injured in the incident and was flown to a hospital in a helicopter where he is in life-threatening condition.It is unclear if the wounded person is a police officer.The station was closed shortly after 2 p.m and there is no estimate yet on service restoration, officials say.Trains are currently turning back at the North Berkeley BART station, according to BART spokesman Chris Filippi.AC Transit is providing service from the North Berkeley station and rider should take the AC Tranist Bus 52 and transfer to Bus 72 or 72M to El Cerrito Plaza and Richmond.