El Cerrito BART shooting: Suspect shot by police in life-threatening condition, gun recovered at del Norte Station

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KGO) -- BART police have recovered the weapon used in an officer-involved shooting Saturday at the El Cerrito del Norte Station, police said.

One person was injured in the incident and was flown to a hospital in a helicopter where he is in life-threatening condition.

It is unclear if the wounded person is a police officer.



The station was closed shortly after 2 p.m and there is no estimate yet on service restoration, officials say.

Trains are currently turning back at the North Berkeley BART station, according to BART spokesman Chris Filippi.

AC Transit is providing service from the North Berkeley station and rider should take the AC Tranist Bus 52 and transfer to Bus 72 or 72M to El Cerrito Plaza and Richmond.





Stay with ABC7 News for this developing story.

Bay City News contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el cerritopolice involved shootingbartac transit
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Two women attacked on SF Embarcadero, suspect in custody
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Americans on quarantined ship set to fly home: US Embassy
SF mayor details personal relationship with Mohammed Nuru
Tessa Majors' murder: 14-year-old alleged stabber indicted
'Sex and the City' actress Lynn Cohen dies at 86
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Show More
Police investigating after 21-year-old shot dead in Pittsburg
What's a passport card, and can it replace a Real ID?
Keanu Reeves Watch: Here's where 'The Matrix' star has been spotted in SF
Wuhan natives and others in Bay Area band together in coronavirus relief effort
Va. teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in N.C.
More TOP STORIES News