El Cerrito del Norte BART station closed after 1 injured in officer involved shooting, officials say

This undated image shows lights on a Bay Area police vehicle. (KGO-TV)

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KGO) -- One person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon at the El Cerrito del Norte Station, BART officials said.

The station was closed shortly after 2 p.m. No other information was immediately released about the shooting.

Trains are currently turning back at the North Berkeley BART station, according to BART spokesman Chris Filippi.

AC Transit is providing service from the North Berkeley station and rider should take the AC Tranist Bus 52 and transfer to Bus 72 or 72M to El Cerrito Plaza and Richmond.




Stay with ABC7 News for this developing story.

Bay City News contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el cerritopolice involved shootingbartac transit
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 women injured after attack on San Francisco's Embarcadero, police say
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Americans on quarantined ship set to fly home: US Embassy
SF mayor details personal relationship with Mohammed Nuru
14-year-old alleged stabber indicted in Tessa Majors' murder
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Police investigating after 21-year-old shot dead in Pittsburg
Show More
What's a passport card, and can it replace a Real ID?
Keanu Reeves Watch: Here's where 'The Matrix' star has been spotted in SF
Wuhan natives and others in Bay Area band together in coronavirus relief effort
Manhunt underway for teen accused of killing mom, 6-year-old
Last direct flight to China for weeks takes off at SFO amid coronavirus outbreak
More TOP STORIES News