El Cerrito del Norte BART station closed after 1 injured in officer involved shooting, officials say

BPD confirms there has been an officer involved shooting at the El Cerrito del Norte Station and the station is currently closed. Person wounded is still alive. More details to come. — SFBART (@SFBART) February 15, 2020

Currently no train service to El Cerrito del Norte and Richmond stations. Riders wanting a Millbrae-bound train can board at North Berkeley. Warm Springs-bound train available at El Cerrito Plaza. — SFBART (@SFBART) February 15, 2020

EL CERRITO, Calif. (KGO) -- One person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon at the El Cerrito del Norte Station, BART officials said.The station was closed shortly after 2 p.m. No other information was immediately released about the shooting.Trains are currently turning back at the North Berkeley BART station, according to BART spokesman Chris Filippi.AC Transit is providing service from the North Berkeley station and rider should take the AC Tranist Bus 52 and transfer to Bus 72 or 72M to El Cerrito Plaza and Richmond.