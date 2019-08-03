El Paso shooting: Politicians respond to reports of active shooter near Texas mall

EL PASO, Tex. -- Texas politicians are tweeting their support for the City of El Paso after reports of an active shooter near a local mall.

The El Paso Police Department first reported there was an active shooter in the area of Hawkins and Gateway East, near the Cielo Vista Mall at 10:03 am.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police responding to reports of multiple active shooters near El Paso mall

About an hour later, police said there were several reports of multiple shooters.

Rep. Veronica Escobar and El Paso-based presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke both responded.

"Truly heartbreaking," O'Rourke said. "Stay safe El Paso."



"Utterly heartbroken by the developing news in El Paso," Escobar tweeted. "Monitoring the situation and in communication with our law enforcement. Please stay safe."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beto o'rourkemass shootingactive shooterpoliticsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters making 'good progress' with fires burning next to Clayton
Green, Warriors reach four-year max extension
Homeless women, children see new home in SF
Up to 18 shot, several killed near El Paso mall: Sources
Man rescues multiple victims shot during Gilroy Garlic Festival
10,500 remain without power in Orange County after airport forced to ground flights
San Diego beach cliff collapse kills 3
Show More
Prefab homes could help solve Bay Area contractor shortage
Travelers welcome ban of plastic water bottles at SFO
Bay Area Italian Americans raise money for slain Carabinieri
Viral pitch lands fan contract with Oakland A's
More than $500K raised for Gilroy Garlic Festival victims
More TOP STORIES News