El Sobrante man arrested for allegedly killing his 90-year-old grandma, officials say

EL SOBRANTE, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead in a Contra Costa County home on Sunday morning.Bay Station Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched to a medical-police call around 9 :30 a.m. at the 700 block of Pebble Drive in El Sobrante, Calif.Deputies found a 90-year-old woman who suffered from trauma in a bedroom and was later pronounced deceased at the scene, officials say.Officials are not identifying the victim at the time.While at the residence, deputies detained the victim's grandson, Sean Johnson, 42, of El Sobrante. Officials say he was later arrested for homicide and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility.The Crime Lab and Office of the Sheriff homicide detectives responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.