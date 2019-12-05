Elderly woman killed in house fire in Novato

House fire in Novato, California on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. (KGO-TV)

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- The Novato Fire District is investigating the cause of a house fire that left an elderly woman dead.

Flames were first seen at about 10:30 last night at the home on Cherry Street. When firefighters arrived, the fire was burning through the roof. The fire chief says it was difficult for firefighters to get inside because the home was "full of materials."

The woman in her 80s was found inside. Rescuers attempted CPR, but she passed away.

The fire chief says the woman lived by herself and was the only person inside the home.
