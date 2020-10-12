Bay Area drag performers encourage LGBTQ community to vote

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area drag performers are encouraging people to vote in the upcoming election.
Some well-known personalities, including Kylie Minono, Per Sia and Yves Saint Croissant, hit the streets of San Francisco and Oakland yesterday, as part of the Drag Out the Vote campaign.
Ambassadors particularly wanted to reach out to the LGBTQ community, where one in five people are not registered to vote.
"When they don't feel like they can make a change in the world, that's when they're going to sit out the election," said Juicy Liu, an ambassador for Drag Out the Vote. "I'm out here to tell them, 'No honey. You need to come out and vote."
Sunday's event coincided with National Coming Out Day. Organizers said it was the perfect time to reinvigorate local voters.
The deadline to register to vote in California is Monday, October 19.
