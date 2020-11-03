vote 2020

Election Day 2020: Live updates on presidential election, California and Bay Area polls

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Election Day 2020 is finally upon us but millions of votes have already been cast in the Bay Area, California and around the country.

Get the latest updates on the 2020 presidential election as well as California and Bay Area campaigns and the polls below.

Nov. 3, 2020


5:15 a.m.
Bay Area businesses prepare for unrest as Election Day arrives
With all the uncertainty about how Election Day will turn out, some businesses in the Bay Area are preparing for the possibility of protests. In Walnut Creek, several businesses have boarded up their windows on Broadway Plaza. Police said they don't have any information about planned protests or unrest. The stores will be open today, but several will close early.


Nov. 2, 2020



9:30 p.m.
Twitter, Facebook create new warning labels in case candidate or party claim victory too soon
Facebook and Twitter say they are fighting election misinformation by flagging posts that claim victory too soon. The social media sites are doing this, to ensure that unlike the 2016 presidential election, the platforms are not misused. Twitter gave an example of its blue labels, with one that says "official sources called this election differently." Facebook and Instagram's labels appear in black and may say things like, "votes are still being counted" or "too early to call."

6:30 p.m.
60% of Alameda Co. voters have cast their ballot ahead of Election Day, officials say
Early voting is wrapping up with a trickle, not a surge, in the East Bay. In Oakland, a steady stream of voters dropped off mail-in ballots today, but there were no lines for in-person voting Same story in Pleasanton. Poll workers at one middle school say about three-fifths of those stopping by Monday were dropping off their mail-in ballots. Voters say they didn't want to take any chances. In all, Alameda County officials say about 60 percent of the electorate has already voted, that's a new record..

VIDEO: When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
When will we know who wins the 2020 election and becomes the next president? It could take days or weeks, depending on how quickly ballots are being counted in a few key battleground states, like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.



