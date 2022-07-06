New evacuations ordered, wildfire at 3,900 acres and now 10% contained, CAL FIRE says

It's currently at 3,900 acres, but CAL FIRE said Wednesday morning containment is now up at 10 percent.
Electra Incident Update 7/6/2022 at 7:20 a.m.#ElectraFire2022 pic.twitter.com/YQq0INp4mw— CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) July 6, 2022
CAL FIRE had PG&E cut the power to about 15,000 customers in Amador and Calaveras Counties as a precaution.
Mandatory evacuation orders and warnings combined affected up to 700 residents in Amador County and 300 to 400 people in Calaveras County, Redman said. Evacuation centers were set up for people and animals.
The flames are in rugged terrain near Jackson and Highway 49, making it difficult for firefighters to reach.
TAKE ACTION: Tips for how to help and stay safe during and after a wildfire
"It's down a very windy, narrow, steep road and there's quite a bit of vegetation in that area that's making it real hard to access. It's very steep drainage," said Diana Swart, CAL FIRE spokesperson.
RELATED: Biden signs off on giving federal firefighters hefty raise for next 2 fiscal years
"This was the closest I've ever been to a fire. It was literally within feet of us," said Milka Mikula of Valley Springs, who had gone to the river with her husband, her 5-year-old daughter and her 1-year-old son.
They had to wait about six hours before they could finally start for home, she told KCRA-TV.
"I just wanted to get home. I just wanted to get out of there with my babies. I was shaking really, really bad for quite some time," Mikula said.
The Amador County Sheriff's Office says the fire started Monday at a recreation area.
One firefighter has been hurt.
Nearly 70 Cal Fire firefighters from the North Bay have been deployed to fight the flames.
Several other small fires were burning in the state.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
