Stage 2 emergency declared due to higher demand for power amid heat wave

A Stage 2 emergency was declared on Friday due to demand on the state's power grid amid a scorching heat wave in the Bay Area.

Around 5 p.m., the California Independent System Operator said the strain on the system prompted the Stage 2 emergency to be declared.

"The ISO is working closely with utilities and neighboring power systems to manage the strain on the grid to limit any potential power disruptions,'' according to a news release from Cal-ISO.

Cal-ISO said the previously-issued Flex Alert has been extended to 10 p.m., asking residents to conserve electricity.

Residents were urged to set their air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off unnecessary lights, and avoid using major appliances between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday.

On Twitter, Cal-ISO warned "If system conditions don't improve, the ISO will call a Stage 3 with rotating power outages."

The Bay Area heat wave is expected to last through the weekend.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for parts of the Bay Area that took effect Friday at 11 a.m. and will end at 9 p.m. Sunday.

