Judge to poll Elizabeth Holmes jury still deadlocked on 3 charges

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila called the jury back to the courtroom where the lengthy trial has taken place in order to poll jurors on those three felony charges.
This is a breaking news update. Previous story as follows:
The jury in the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is continuing deliberations after they told the judge they were unable to come to a unanimous verdict on three counts in the case.
"You have a duty to deliberate to reach a unanimous verdict if each of you can do so." Judge Edward Davila told the jury. "Take as much time as you need to discuss things. There is no hurry."
The court did not reveal which of the three counts the jurors are deadlocked on.
RELATED: Elizabeth Holmes jurors hear different takes on former Theranos CEO's downfall
"I think it's a good sign that they are coming to a decision and I think they reached out to the judge to get some reassurance and guidance that they are doing the right thing," said Michele Hagan, legal analyst.
Hagan also said this was an unusual move by a jury.
"It's unusual for a jury to tip their hat so much, usually the jurors just come back with a verdict," said Hagan. "This could indicate that they are coming with a compromised verdict where they find her guilty on some counts but not others."
Holmes is facing 11 felony counts of fraud and conspiracy alleging she duped investors, business partners and patients about Theranos' technology. She repeatedly claimed that the company's new testing device could scan for hundreds of diseases and other problems with a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick instead of a needle stuck in a vein.
Theranos and Holmes were able to raise more than $900 million from billionaire investors such as media magnate Rupert Murdoch and software titan Larry Ellison. The Palo Alto company also negotiated potentially lucrative deals with major retailers Walgreens and Safeway and Holmes quickly began to grace the covers of national magazines as a wunderkind.
RELATED: Years of intimate texts cast doubt on Holmes' claim of abusive relationship with ex-Theranos COO
Unknown to most people outside Theranos the company's blood-testing technology was flawed, often producing inaccurate results that could have endangered the lives of patients who took the tests.
If convicted, the former Theranos CEO faces up to 20 years in prison.
The Associated Press has contributed to this report.