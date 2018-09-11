Elizabeth Smart kidnapper to be freed from Utah prison

A woman convicted of helping a former street preacher kidnap Elizabeth Smart as a teenager in 2002 and hold her captive will be released from prison next week. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY --
A woman convicted of helping a former street preacher kidnap Elizabeth Smart as a teenager from her Salt Lake City bedroom in 2002 and hold her captive will be released from prison next week.

The surprise move announced Tuesday comes after authorities determined they had miscalculated the time 72-year-old Wanda Barzee previously served in federal custody.

Barzee pleaded guilty to kidnapping Smart and helping keep her captive for nine months before Smart was found and rescued.

Utah Board of Pardons and Parole spokesman Greg Johnson said Barzee will be freed on Sept. 19. She will be under federal supervision for five years.

Smart, now 30, didn't immediately have comment.

The board said previously that Barzee would be released in January 2024 after it denied her an early parole following a hearing that she chose not to attend.
