Super mogul, ambassador Kathy Ireland shares special connection with Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Elizabeth Taylor was passionate about bringing awareness and fighting AIDS so in 1991 she started the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.
The supermodel turned super mogul and Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation ambassador and donor Kathy Ireland spoke with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze about her friendship with Elizabeth. Ireland shares why the foundation is special to her and about a $1 million donation to the organization.
