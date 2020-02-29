Society

Super mogul, ambassador Kathy Ireland shares special connection with Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Elizabeth Taylor was passionate about bringing awareness and fighting AIDS so in 1991 she started the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

The supermodel turned super mogul and Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation ambassador and donor Kathy Ireland spoke with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze about her friendship with Elizabeth. Ireland shares why the foundation is special to her and about a $1 million donation to the organization.

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscohivcelebritycharityactormacy'saidsdonations
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News