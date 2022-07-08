Elon Musk terminating $44 billion deal to buy Twitter; board says it will pursue legal action

Elon Musk wants to terminate his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter - the latest in a whirlwind process in which he became the company's biggest shareholder, turned down a board seat, agreed to buy the social media platform and then started raising doubts about going through with the deal.
Musk claimed in a regulatory filing Friday evening that he is ending the deal because Twitter is "in material breach of multiple provisions" of the original agreement, which was signed in April.
Musk has for weeks expressed concerns, without any apparent evidence, that there are a greater number of bots and spam accounts on the platform than Twitter has said publicly. Analysts have speculated that the concerns may be an attempt to create a pretext to get out of a deal he may now see as overpriced.
In a tweet, Twitter chairman Bret Taylor said, "The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery."
