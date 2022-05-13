Elon Musk says his $44B deal to buy Twitter is "temporarily on hold."

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Elon Musk's $44B deal to buy Twitter appears to have hit a snag. The billionaire tweeted early Friday morning, "Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users."The announcement comes after Twitter reported that false or spam accounts make up less than 5 percent of its active users.It has been a dramatic week for Twitter. Thursday, the San Francisco-based company announced it parted ways with two top executives. It also revealed a hiring freeze.Musk agreed to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion on April 25. At the time he promised to make the social media company more lenient on policing content. He also suggested reinstating the account of former President Donald Trump.