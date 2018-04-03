EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3297777" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> VIDEOS: Active shooter situation at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno (1 of 6) VIDEO: Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno Video of the scene at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif.

San Bruno police say YouTube shooter used “some sort of handgun.” — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) April 3, 2018

It all began Tuesday afternoon with reports of a shooting at the YouTube campus in San Bruno at 12:46 p.m.Police arrived on the scene where they found four injured victims and one person dead with what police believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.Evacuations quickly began for workers on campus, who walked out of the building with their hands raised.Watch the video in the player above for the full story from Dion Lim.