Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect Cristhian Bahena Rivera passed background check: employers

Yarrabee Farms, the family-owned business which employed Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect Cristhian Bahena Rivera, said in a statement they had no idea he was in the country illegally. (ABC News)

BROOKLYN, Iowa --
After 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena Rivera was charged for the murder of college student Mollie Tibbetts on Tuesday, the family-owned business where he worked said they were shocked.

"This individual has worked at our farms for four years, was vetted through the government's E-Verify system, and was an employee in good standing," Yarrabee Farms said in the statement. "On Monday, the authorities visited our farm and talked to our employees. We have cooperated fully with their investigation."

Rivera is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, and it is unclear how he passed the background check. E-Verify is an online system through which the government checks job applicants' backgrounds for employers. This search includes records from the Department of Homeland Security, which Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) falls under, to ensure the applicant is legally allowed to work.

Yarrabee Farms is owned by the family of Craig Lang, a prominent Republican in the state. The company operates dairy farms in hills outside of Brooklyn, where Tibbetts lived. A representative from the company told the Associated Press that they were shocked by the news.

Rivera has been living in the United States between 4 and 7 years, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He had no prior criminal history in Iowa, according to AP.

The suspect has reportedly confessed to the July 18 murder. He told investigators that he "blocked" his memory and does not remember the moment he harmed Tibbetts, but he does remember removing her bloodied body from his car trunk and leaving her in a corn field.

Lang has served as the president of the Iowa Farm Bureau and as president of the Iowa Board of Regents. The Board of Regents oversees the state's public universities, including Tibbetts' school, the University of Iowa. Lang also launched an unsuccessful run earlier this year to become the state's Secretary of Agriculture.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this story.

