Man stabs doctor, 2 nurses at Encino Hospital in SoCal, suspect remains barricaded inside

EMBED <>More Videos

3 stabbed at hospital in Encino, suspect remains barricaded inside

ENCINO, Calif. -- A man stabbed and critically injured a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward on Friday and remained inside as police tried to talk him into surrendering, authorities said.

The man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley shortly before 4 p.m., Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison said.


Fire officials said three victims were taken to a trauma center in critical condition, although later reports said they were stable.

The man remained inside the hospital more than two hours after the attack and a SWAT team was called in, police said.

Benjamin Roman, an ultrasound technician, told KNBC-TV that before the stabbing, he saw the man, who had a dog with him and who might have been high on drugs because he looked anxious and was drenched in sweat.

After the hospital issued an "internal triage" code, Roman said he saw a doctor and a nurse who had been stabbed.

"The doctor looked (like) she was in pain," he said. "There was a lot of blood and it looked like ... he might have got her abdomen."


The attack comes only two days after a gunman killed four people and then himself at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The assailant got inside a building on the Saint Francis Hospital campus with little trouble, just hours after buying an AR-style rifle, authorities said.

The man killed his surgeon and three other people at a medical office. He blamed the doctor for his continuing pain after a recent back operation.

DEVELOPING. More details will be added as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
encinolos angeles countycrimehospitalstabbing
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Alexis Gabe's parents share conversation with murder suspect's mom
NorCal gas station charging nearly $10 a gallon
Mask mandate in Alameda County now in effect
41-year sentence for ex-Air Force sergeant who killed guard
Warriors. vs. Celtics: Watch NBA Finals Game 2 Sunday on ABC7
Caltrans worker killed in hit-and-run on I-80 in Vacaville
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Show More
1st ever Juneteenth flag raised in San Mateo Co.
Storm to bring uncommon June rain to Bay Area
Oakley woman's disappearance now homicide investigation, police say
12 injured after crash involving Greyhound bus in SoCal
'Murder at City Hall' | Watch the documentary
More TOP STORIES News