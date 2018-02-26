SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

Engine fire on Southwest jet forces emergency Utah landing

Southwest airlines flight (KGO-TV)

SALT LAKE CITY --
An airport official says a Southwest Airlines jet headed to Los Angeles made an emergency landing in Salt Lake City after one of the plane's engines caught fire shortly after takeoff.

Salt Lake City International Airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer says no one was hurt when the Boeing 737-700 with 110 passengers aboard returned to the airport Monday morning.

RELATED: Florida-bound Southwest flight diverted after engine problem

Al Oshiro says he heard explosions and saw flames coming from the jet as he arrived at work and was getting out of his car.

Southwest says in a statement the plane's pilots decided to return to the airport after they received a cockpit indicator of "a potential performance issue" with one of the jet's engines.

The passengers were put on another plane to Los Angeles.

Click here for more videos and stories about Southwest.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldemergency landingsouthwest airlines
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Consumer Catch-up: No CA pot bank, EpiPen shortage
Southwest changing service animal rules for passengers
Consumer Catch-up: Salad and wrap recall, Southwest ditching peanuts
More southwest airlines
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News