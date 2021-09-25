KGO jobs page

Job opening: Engineering Management Supervisor

Date posted: 9/23/2021
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- POSITION: Engineering Management Supervisor

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES:
KGO-TV/ABC7 News, the ABC Owned Television Station in San Francisco, is seeking an Engineering Management Supervisor with at least three (3) years work experience in the support and maintenance of all technical systems, broadcast and computer.

REQUIREMENTS:
Primary responsibilities include hands-on technical support of the local newscasts and programming productions. The successful candidate should have experience troubleshooting automation systems for news and master control, studio camera robotics system and media servers and storage.

PREFERRED EDUCATIONAL EXPERIENCE:
Two (2) years technical degree and/or possess FCC or SBE certification. MCSE, CCNA, and A+ Certification a plus.

Successful candidates must pass a corporate security background check, carry a valid California driver's license, and have the ability to lift a minimum of 25 lbs. The position requires ability to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends and holidays.

TO APPLY:
Please log onto www.disneycareers.com and search for Requisition ID# 865856BR (Engineering Management Supervisor); create a candidate profile, and upload your resume and cover letter.

NO PHONE CALLS ACCEPTED

The Company will consider for employment qualified applicants with criminal histories in a manner consistent with the San Francisco Fair Chance Ordinance.

ABC7 is an Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.
