MOVIES

$5 movie tickets offered Tuesdays at AMC Theatres

EMBED </>More Videos

You can get $5 movie tickets if you go to AMC Theatres on Tuesdays and join their free membership program. (KTRK)

By ABC7.com staff
Just in time for "Avengers: Infinity War," AMC Theatres is offering $5 movie tickets on Tuesdays.

The nation's biggest theater chain is offering $5 Ticket Tuesdays for anyone who belongs to its free AMC Stubs membership program.

That's nearly half off the price of an average ticket.

Nationwide, the average price of a movie ticket in 2017 was $8.97, according to the National Association of Theatre Owners. In urban areas like New York and Los Angeles, the average tends to be closer to $10 or more.

The program also comes with other perks like free popcorn refills and the waiving of some online ticketing fees.

While the basic AMC Stubs program is free, the company also offers a Premiere service for $15 a year that includes $5 popcorn-and-drink combos and faster lines at concessions stands.

The program is launching as the summer blockbuster season gets off to an early start, with "Avengers: Infinity War" coming out this weekend and already setting records for advance ticket sales for a superhero film.

Other blockbusters coming out this summer include sequels like "Deadpool 2," "Solo: A Star Wars Story," "Ocean's 8" and "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom."

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Marvel Studios and ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmovie theatermoviesticketshollywood
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOVIES
Asia Argento settled sex assault complaint, report says
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
MoviePass to limit customers to 3 movies per month
'Crazy Rich Asians' is a ground-breaker for Asian-Americans
12 back-to-school movies that earn an A+
More movies
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News