LGBT

Pride Week: Glam Lab gets a rainbow makeup tutorial for Pride March

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

Pride Week: Glam Lab gets a rainbow makeup tutorial for Pride March

Desmond Napoles, a 10-year-old drag kid, gives Glam Lab a special, rainbow makeover just in time for Pride March.

Johanna Trupp and Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York --
Ahead of the 49th Pride March in New York City, I sat down with Desmond of DesmondisAmazing.

Desmond is a 10-year-old award-winning LGBTQ activist, drag artist, model, fashion icon, and vouger in New York City.

Desmond has more than 65,000 followers on Instagram and posts about his experiences and performances.

VIDEO: Mom of 10-year-old 'drag kid' Desmond: 'Love your child unconditionally'
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Williams reports on the mother of 10-year-old "drag kid" Desmond.



As a toddler, Desmond enjoyed playing dress up by taking bed sheets, towels, bubble wrap and his mother's T-shirts to make his own outfits, dresses and "wigs."

From early on, Desmond said that he is a boy who enjoys dressing up as a girl.

In 2015, Desmond was the star of NYC Pride March when he danced his way into everyone's hearts in his choice of a rainbow tutu and sparkly gold beret. Overnight, he became an internet sensation and was well-known by millions worldwide.

Desmond came to our studios to show us how to do some simple, but fun Pride March makeup! Layering colors and glitter, he says "be yourself always."

To hear more of Desmond's story, watch below.

VIDEO: 10-Year-Old Drag Kid talks bullying and being yourself always
EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 2)

New York City Pride Week: 10-Year-Old Drag Kid talks bullying and being yourself always

Desmond Napoles is an amazing 10-year-old award-winning LGBTQ activist, drag artist, model, fashion icon and vouger in New York City.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnyc pride marchglam labnyc pride paradepride paradegaygay rightslgbtlgbtqu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
10-year-old drag kid's mom: 'Love your child unconditionally'
10-Year-Old Drag Kid talks bullying and LGBTQ pride
LGBT
Bill banning gay conversion therapy closer to becoming CA law
Baker who won same-sex wedding cake case sues Colorado over new bias case
Gay man claims he was denied flowers for his wedding
Price surge for HIV drug pushing it out of reach for many
SoCal boy's death may have been motivated by homophobia
More lgbt
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News