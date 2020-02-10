Oscars

2020 Oscar winners then & now: Look back at their early red carpet moments

By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- The Oscars red carpet is nothing new for this year's winners in the top four acting categories, who have quite literally been staples on Hollywood's biggest night for decades. Because we're never one to turn down a good Oscars throwback, check out the video above to look back at some of the early Oscars moments from this year's winners in the acting categories:



In addition to the acting winners mentioned above, South Korean dark comic thriller "Parasite" walked away with best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best international feature film. Click here to see a full list of 2020 Oscar winners.

SEE ALSO: What 2020 Oscar-nominated actresses, actors wore on red carpets this award season

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsaward showsred carpet fashionhollywoodhistorybrad pitt
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Texas HS student shows off his dreads on the red carpet
Oscars red carpet: 170,000 crystals cover Janelle Monae's hooded gown
Red Carpet Rundown: Hollywood's biggest night
Obama-produced documentary wins Oscar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus breakthrough could help curb virus' spread
1 killed, 1 injured in Oakland house fire
Unforgettable moments at the 2020 Oscars
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
7 On Your Side, experts to hold tax hotline to answer questions Wednesday
'Upset' on unit caused flaring at Chevron Refinery, officials say
Show More
BART launches new ambassador program to address passenger safety
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Oscars 2020: Winners with Bay Area ties
Oscars red carpet: 170,000 crystals cover Janelle Monae's hooded gown
Eminem surprises Oscars with 'Lose Yourself'
More TOP STORIES News