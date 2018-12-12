MOVIES

25 movies added to National Film Registry

A still image from "Jurassic Park" is pictured. (Universal Pictures)

Steve Bunner
LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
The National Film Registry is turning 30 and will bring in a new crop of films ranging from dinosaurs' return from extinction, a cowboys-in-love drama and stories showcasing Native Americans.

The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that the films "Jurassic Park," ''Brokeback Mountain" and "My Fair Lady" are among the 25 movies tapped for preservation this year.

"These cinematic treasures must be protected because they document our history, culture, hopes and dreams," Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, said in a statement.

The national library chose a few more memorable titles such as "The Shining," ''Eve's Bayou" ''Hud" and "Broadcast News." Others on the list include 1898 film "Something Good - Negro Kiss" and "Smoke Signals" from 1998, along with animated films "Hair Piece: A Film for Nappy-Headed People" (1984) and "Cinderella" (1950).

The library selected movies for preservation because of their cultural, historic and artist importance since the registry began in 1988. This year's picks bring the total number of films in the registry to 750.

"Brokeback Mountain," released in 2005, is the newest film on the registry. The Oscar-winning film delved into the tragic tale of two cowboys who fall in love and starred Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger.

Ang Lee, director of the film, said he never intended for "Brokeback Mountain" to make a statement, but simply wanted to tell a love story.

"To my great surprise, the film ended up striking a deep chord with audiences; the movie became a part of the culture, a reflection of the darkness and light - of violent prejudice and enduring love - in the rocky landscape of the American heart," Lee said in a statement.

Steven Spielberg's 1993 original "Jurassic Park" was a blockbuster and the top public vote-getter to make its way into the registry this year.

Several films showcased the ethnic diversity of American cinema: "Smoke Signals" (1998) and "Dixon-Wanamaker Expedition to Crow Agency" (1908) explored the culture of Native Americans.

Other additions include ""Days of Wine and Roses" (1962), "Bad Day at Black Rock" (1955), "The Girl Without a Soul" (1917), "Hearts and Minds" (1974), "The Informer" (1935), "The Lady From Shanghai" (1947), "Leave Her to Heaven" (1945), "Monterey Pop" (1968), "The Navigator" (1924), "On the Town" (1949), "One-Eyed Jacks" (1961), "Pickup on South Street" (1953) and "Rebecca" (1940).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie newsu.s. & worldmovies
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOVIES
Full list: SAG Awards 2019 nominations
'The Favourite,' 'Black Panther' top Critics' Choice nods
'Avengers: Endgame' trailer sets record for views within 24 hours
Oscars nominations 2019: What to know
More movies
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Full list: SAG Awards 2019 nominations
House from 'A Christmas Story' lets fans stay the night
Post Malone tweets pictures with Metallica members after Fresno concert
Selena's life story to be told on Netflix
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
California wants to tax your text messages
Possible burglar found trapped inside grease vent in Alameda County
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen gets 3 years in prison
Ceremony commemorates anniversary of SF Mayor Ed Lee's death
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answers Covered California questions today
Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in San Francisco
Accuweather Forecast: Foggy and misty morning
Drone video captures killer whales trailing New Zealand swimmer
Show More
Insurance claims from California wildfires at $9 billion and counting
Recall issued for Kotex tampons, customers say pieces were left inside body
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Decatur, Tennessee; felt in Atlanta
Boy dumps Trump name over bullying at school
More News