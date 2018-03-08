ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

25 Ways To Spend The Weekend In Oakland

Photo: City of Oakland/Facebook

By Hoodline
As ever, Oaklanders have a wide range of events on tap this weekend that will let them explore different aspects of California's most diverse city.

Tonight, attend the Junior Center Art Exhibit to browse an exhibition featuring works by children created over a span of 60 years. For decades, these pieces have been stored at the center's archive in Mills College. At 6pm, the Legionnaire Saloon is hosting The Ol' Uptown Throwdown with pianist Graham Richards.

Tomorrow evening, 1951 Coffee Company is hosting Stand With Refugees, a benefit that will support recent immigrants. Attendees will sample beverages from Fieldwork Brewing and Russian River Valley vintners, food from Old Damascus Fare, and a dessert bar by Third Culture and Firebrand Bakery.
Second Saturday at Jack London Square. | Photo: Kyle Wiggins

Second Saturday at Jack London Square will gather 100 local makers for an open-air market that offers everything from hip-hop fashions to jewelry in a new monthly bazaar.

On Sunday, attend Once Upon Your Mind: Oakland's Improv for the Whole Family, then wind down the weekend withGrammy-award nominated vocalist Oleta Adams, who's performing at Yoshi's in Jack London Square.

Here's a look at other events happening around Oakland over the next few days:

Thursday, March 8





Friday, March 9








Saturday, March 10














Sunday, March 11








For a full list of what's going on around town this weekend and beyond, don't forget to check hoodline.com/events.

Is your event missing Submit it for free for the chance to see it featured in our next events roundup.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineOakland
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News