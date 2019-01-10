ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 action flicks screening in San Mateo this week

Image: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse/TMDb

By Hoodline
On the hunt for date night ideas? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around San Mateo.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.

With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action." It's screening at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Wednesday, Jan. 16. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee





With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

Catch it on the big screen at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Wednesday, Jan. 16. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

With a critical approval rating of 65 percent and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

It's playing at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Wednesday, Jan. 16. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
