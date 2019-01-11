ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 action movies to catch in Walnut Creek theaters right now

Image: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the mood for some entertainment? Check out this week's lineup of action movies showing on the big screen in and around Walnut Creek.

Read on for the highest rated action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse". As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.

With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews and a Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature since its release on Dec. 14.

The site's critical consensus declares, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."

Catch it on the big screen at Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek and XD (1201 Locust St.) through Wednesday, Jan. 16. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that the "Transformers" prequel "proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

Catch it on the big screen at Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek and XD (1201 Locust St.) through Wednesday, Jan. 16. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

With a critical approval rating of 65 percent and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus notes, "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

It's screening at Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek and XD (1201 Locust St.) through Wednesday, Jan. 16. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
