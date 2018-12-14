3 family-friendly activities to check out in Vallejo this week | Hoodline

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
31% off open play at Little Imaginarium
Photo: George W./Yelp
Parents of crawling children and those up to age 6 can visit the Little Imaginarium for an open play session. Each Groupon applies to up to two children. The Little Imaginarium has toys and activities that allow children to engage in creative play alone or with others.
When: Friday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-noon
Where: Little Imaginarium, 428 Georgia St., Vallejo
Price: $8.25 (31 percent discount off regular price)
Up to 39% off classes at All-Star Talent Realization Academy
Girls and boys in age groups 3-16 and 17 and over can get active at dance classes spanning one or two months. Students will improve their flexibility, coordination and self-confidence.
Where: All-Star Talent Realization Academy, 1422 Springs Road, East Vallejo
Price: $53-$97 (up to 47 percent discount off regular price)
Up to 66% off scavenger challenge from Zombie Scavengers
If you're looking for a spine-chilling activity this holiday season, you can check out a family-friendly zombie scavenger hunt.
Using a mobile phone, teams will have to find supplies to survive a zombie apocalypse. On the way, they will be faced with trivia questions and challenges. Guide services will be available from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Children ages 12 and under admitted free with a paying adult.
Where: 301 Georgia St., West Vallejo
Price: $15-$ (up to 66 percent discount off regular price)
