3 hot deals on group activities in San Francisco

7D Experience

Jedi Lightsaber Stage-Combat Classes

Escape Game at PanIQ Entertainment

Looking for something to do this week?From an escape room to laser shooting and Jedi training, there's plenty of events and deals coming up in San Francisco this week. Read on for a rundown.---Grab your friends and head on over to Pier 39 in Fisherman's Wharf for an afternoon of laser shooting.According to the event listing, attendees will "experience the illusion of roller coaster motion as they take aim at its screens, vanquishing armies of digital zombies, cowboys, or aliens."Advanced tickets for four people, originally $48, are available for $30, whereas tickets for two, originally $24, are on sale for $15.50.Pier 39, Building M1, at the end of the pier near the carousel, Fisherman's Wharf$30 (38 percent discount off regular price)How about an afternoon learning how to duel with lightsabers?The venue was started by Alain Bloch and Matthew Caruddo, two Star Wars fans who discovered their love for the series. During class, you'll "focus on techniques to develop electrifying choreographed fights, including proper warm-ups, flourishes, spins, and meditation."A bundle of four classes for four people is currently on sale for $71.50 (normally $160). Additionally, four classes for two people, originally $80, are currently available for $40.50.19 Heron St., SoMa$23 (42 percent discount off regular price)Get the whole gang together to see if you can escape a themed room in less than 60 minutes.PanIQ Entertainment provides fully immersive gaming experiences, including this room-escape challenge, which is on sale for $111. This offer is specifically for the 'prison experience' where you and five friends will have one hour to escape from death row.750 Hyde St., Downtown$111 (41 percent discount off regular price)