ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 hot deals on group activities in San Francisco

Photo: Kamisoka/iStock

By Hoodline
Looking for something to do this week?

From an escape room to laser shooting and Jedi training, there's plenty of events and deals coming up in San Francisco this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

7D Experience




Grab your friends and head on over to Pier 39 in Fisherman's Wharf for an afternoon of laser shooting.

According to the event listing, attendees will "experience the illusion of roller coaster motion as they take aim at its screens, vanquishing armies of digital zombies, cowboys, or aliens."

Advanced tickets for four people, originally $48, are available for $30, whereas tickets for two, originally $24, are on sale for $15.50.

Where: Pier 39, Building M1, at the end of the pier near the carousel, Fisherman's Wharf
Price: $30 (38 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.

Jedi Lightsaber Stage-Combat Classes





How about an afternoon learning how to duel with lightsabers?

The venue was started by Alain Bloch and Matthew Caruddo, two Star Wars fans who discovered their love for the series. During class, you'll "focus on techniques to develop electrifying choreographed fights, including proper warm-ups, flourishes, spins, and meditation."

A bundle of four classes for four people is currently on sale for $71.50 (normally $160). Additionally, four classes for two people, originally $80, are currently available for $40.50.

Where: 19 Heron St., SoMa
Price: $23 (42 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.

Escape Game at PanIQ Entertainment





Get the whole gang together to see if you can escape a themed room in less than 60 minutes.

PanIQ Entertainment provides fully immersive gaming experiences, including this room-escape challenge, which is on sale for $111. This offer is specifically for the 'prison experience' where you and five friends will have one hour to escape from death row.

Where: 750 Hyde St., Downtown
Price: $111 (41 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Francisco
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Breaking good: 'stress therapy demolition' comes to San Jose
Outside Lands festival to have area dedicated to cannabis
Summer's end: Stern Grove Festival's final 4
Demi Lovato rushed to hospital following medical emergency at Hollywood Hills home
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
245-acre Clayton fire destroys 1 residence, evacuations ordered
Firefighters battling brush fire in San Martin
Celebrities share grief, sorrow for BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson
Raging Ferguson Fire closes Yosemite Valley
Body camera captures police restraining 10-year-old
VIDEO: N.J. officer shouts, saves man from oncoming train
49ers' Garoppolo talks porn star date, Sherman addresses injury
Nia Wilson's family attends hearing for BART stabbing suspect
Show More
SFPD still searching for suspect in 2016 murder case
#DearBART questions get answers from officials
North Bay family challenging medicinal cannabis ban at daughter's school
Consumer Catch-up: JetBlue raising prices, plan to work longer
Six 'lucky' stores in Bay Area busy with Mega Millions fever
More News