3 Oscar-nominated dramas screening in Dublin this week

Read on for the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has gotten a lot of positive attention since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site's overview of critic reviews, "'The Favourite' sees director Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
The film, cast and crew have received a whopping 10 Academy Award nominations, including best picture, director, actress and supporting actress.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide, called "The Negro Motorist Green Book."
With an 80 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. The consensus: "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by director Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
It's in running for five Academy Awards, including best picture and actor.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a 61 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
"Bohemian Rhapsody" has also received five Oscar nominations, including best picture and actor.
