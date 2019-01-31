3 Oscar nominees and two kid-friendly action flicks screening in San Mateo this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to his dimension.
With an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature, a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on December 14.
The site's critical consensus declares, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."
It's playing at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th-century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 14. The film earned 10 Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.
The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Get a piece of the action at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 92 percent and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on December 21, with a consensus that the "Transformers" prequel "proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
It's screening at Century at Tanforan and XD (1188 El Camino Real, San Bruno) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Kid Who Would Be King
Alex thinks he's just another nobody, until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights and, together with the legendary wizard Merlin, take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.
With a critical approval rating of 87 percent and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has been getting attention since its release.
The site's critical consensus notes that "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."
Get a piece of the action at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called "The Negro Motorist Green Book."
With a critical approval rating of 82 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has proven a solid option since its release on November 16, with a consensus that the film "takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
It has earned five Oscar nominations, including for Lead and Supporting Actors.
Catch it on the big screen at Century 12 Downtown San Mateo (320 E. Second Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.