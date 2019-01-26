3 popular action movies worth checking out in Concord this week

Read on for the highest rated action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to his dimension.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on December 14, with an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature.
The critical consensus declares, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
You can catch it at Veranda LUXE Cinema & IMAX (2035 Diamond Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 21.
The site's critical consensus indicates that the "Transformers" prequel "proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Brenden Concord 14 & JBX (1985 Willow Pass Road) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Aquaman
Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.
With a 64 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch.
The site's critical consensus has it that the latest DC superhero title "swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."
Get a piece of the action at Veranda LUXE Cinema & IMAX (2035 Diamond Blvd.) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.