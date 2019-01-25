3 top dramas worth checking out in Pleasant Hill this week

Here are the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Stan & Ollie
With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida - a formidable double act in their own right - the pair's love of performing, as well as each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has gotten a lot of positive attention since its release on Dec. 28. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."
It's playing at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th-century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
The movie has 10 Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.
It's screening at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called "The Negro Motorist Green Book."
With an 81 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has been getting attention since its release on Nov. 16. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
The film is Oscar nominated for Best Picture and Best Lead and Supporting Actors.
Catch it on the big screen at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive) through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.