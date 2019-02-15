ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 top Oscar-nominated dramas worth checking out in Pleasant Hill this week

By Hoodline
Looking to reflect on the humanity of it all? Check out this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Pleasant Hill.

Here are the best drama films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
---

The Favourite



In 18th-century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.

With a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent and an Audience Score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release in December. The New York Times' A.O. Scott said, "Weisz and Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," while David Sims of the Atlantic noted, "Despite its period setting, 'The Favourite' just might be Lanthimos's most trenchant and relevant work yet."

The film has earned multiple Oscar nominations, including those for Best Picture and Best Lead and Supporting Actresses.

Catch it on the big screen at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive) through Friday, Feb. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.

With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Mortensen and Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them," according to Christopher Orr of the Atlantic, while Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf said, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. 'Green Book' may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."

It's earned multiple Oscar nominations, including those for Best Picture and Best Lead and Supporting Actors.

It's playing at Century 16 Downtown Pleasant Hill and XD (125 Crescent Drive) through Sunday, Feb. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.

With a Tomatometer Score of 61 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. "As for Freddie Mercury, is this his real life? Is this just fantasy -- not sure that really matters either. When Malek's strutting like a peacock, this movie is a decently amusing escape from reality," noted Bob Mondello of NPR, while the New Yorker's Richard Brody said, "Malek does an impressive job of re-creating Mercury's moves onstage, but the core of the performance is Malek's intensely thoughtful, insight-rich channeling of Mercury's hurt, his alienation and isolation even at the height of his fame."

The film has earned Oscar nods for Best Picture and Lead Actor.

Interested? It's playing at The New Parkway (474 24th St., Oakland) through Saturday, Feb. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---

This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
