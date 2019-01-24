ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 totally free events to check out in Sunnyvale this weekend

Photo: Quino Al/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

If you're on the hunt for events and activities that won't break the bank, we've got three solid options that won't cost you a dime, from a celebration of a local tap house to an informational fitness meeting.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

TAP'T One Year Anniversary Party





Come on down to TAP'T Beer & Kitchen as it celebrates its one year anniversary with $2 pint craft beers and raffle prizes, which include glassware, key chains and more. Raffle tickets may be earned with the purchase of food and drinks.

When: Friday, January 25, 5-11 p.m.
Where: TAP'T Beer & Kitchen, 259 W. Washington Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vibha Striders 2019 - Information Session for the Marathon Training Program





Interested in achieving your fitness goals? The Vibha Striders will be hosting four free information sessions to learn more about this year's half and full marathon training programs. Both coaches and alumni will be present to share their experience and advice. Participants must be at least 16 years old.

When: Saturday, January 26, 2 p.m.
Where: Sports Basement, 1177 Kern Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Indivisible South Bay Meeting





Indivisible South Bay, an organization that promotes progressive legislation and the election of Democrats to Congress, the presidency and state houses, will be hosting its first meeting of the year this Sunday. The meeting will touch on future activities and feature Sister District founder Rita Bosworth as she discusses efforts to elect Democrats to state legislatures.

When: Sunday, January 27, 3:30-5 p.m.
Where: Sunnyvale Community Center - Community Room, 550 E. Remington Drive.
Admission: Free; donations are encouraged
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSunnyvale
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Don't miss these 3 top action movies screening around Emeryville
3 notable action movies worth checking out in Walnut Creek this week
3 Oscar-nominated dramas to catch in Livermore theaters right now
Don't miss these 3 top action movies screening around Livermore
Don't miss these 3 top action movies screening around Mountain View
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Investigators say Tubbs Fire was not caused by PG&E
Senate rejects rival Dem, GOP plans for reopening government
SF mayor issues executive directive to make sure all skyscrapers are safe
BART addresses record low approval rating at annual workshop
Dubs' Curry, Durant named All-Star Game starters
Bay Area animal shelter dealing with spike in ball pythons
Company offering free medical marijuana to fed workers who can't afford it
Family kicked off flight after complaints about body odor
Show More
New cruise line to offer adults-only voyages
Massive sinkhole opens up near condominiums in SoCal
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
Doomsday Clock remains at 2 minutes to midnight
Shutdown: Votes on Senate bills seen as progress even if they fail
More News