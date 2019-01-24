3 totally free events to check out in Sunnyvale this weekend

TAP'T One Year Anniversary Party

Vibha Striders 2019 - Information Session for the Marathon Training Program

Indivisible South Bay Meeting

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?If you're on the hunt for events and activities that won't break the bank, we've got three solid options that won't cost you a dime, from a celebration of a local tap house to an informational fitness meeting.---Come on down to TAP'T Beer & Kitchen as it celebrates its one year anniversary with $2 pint craft beers and raffle prizes, which include glassware, key chains and more. Raffle tickets may be earned with the purchase of food and drinks.Friday, January 25, 5-11 p.m.TAP'T Beer & Kitchen, 259 W. Washington Ave.FreeInterested in achieving your fitness goals? The Vibha Striders will be hosting four free information sessions to learn more about this year's half and full marathon training programs. Both coaches and alumni will be present to share their experience and advice. Participants must be at least 16 years old.Saturday, January 26, 2 p.m.Sports Basement, 1177 Kern Ave.FreeIndivisible South Bay, an organization that promotes progressive legislation and the election of Democrats to Congress, the presidency and state houses, will be hosting its first meeting of the year this Sunday. The meeting will touch on future activities and feature Sister District founder Rita Bosworth as she discusses efforts to elect Democrats to state legislatures.Sunday, January 27, 3:30-5 p.m.Sunnyvale Community Center - Community Room, 550 E. Remington Drive.Free; donations are encouraged