3 ways to enjoy your week in San Mateo

Bay Meadows Park. | Photo: Jay L./Yelp

Looking to mix things up this week? From tech talks to tag with friends, here are the best options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

TEZ TALKS: Curated talks about Tezos and the future of the commons





Tezos Commons and Draper University present Tez Talks, "a day of curated 15-minute talks about Tezos and the future of the commons," write the organizers.

"Are you a builder or thinker involved in Tezos, decentralized technologies or how these technologies will impact humanity?" Hear from industry notables, such as Jovan Smith, Jonas Lamis, Awa Sun and Sony Joseph, among others.

A light breakfast, snacks, lunch and a Tez Talks T-shirt are included in the ticket price.

When: Saturday, March 23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Hero City at Draper University, 55 E. Third Ave.

Admission: $10


Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Professional Boxing - Ambition Empire Promotions: The Willie Shaw Show





Ambition Empire Promotions presents a new pro boxing series at the San Mateo Events Center on Saturday. Check out the six-bout pro boxing card to be staged in the 2,000-seat Fiesta Hall. The main event features Willie "The Thrill" Shaw Jr. and undercards Jasper McCargo of Richmond and Merced's Nathan Sharp, among others.

When: Saturday, March 23, 5-8 p.m.

Where: San Mateo County Event Center, 1346 Saratoga Drive

Admission: $35 (Standing Room); $50 (General Seating); $70 (Front Seating). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Tag you're it!





"When was the last time you let yourself play?" ask the event organizers. "We're talking truly played."

Join Lululemon Hillsdale and legacy ambassador Melissa Guitron and the OPEX KURA team for "a day of play" at Bay Meadows Park on Sunday. "Imagine all the fun of your childhood favorite games," followed by brews from Fieldwork beer. The event is open to all ages.

When: Sunday, March 24, 12:10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Bay Meadows Park, 301 E. 28th Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
