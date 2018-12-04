3 ways to make the most of your week in Berkeley

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Jacobs Winter Design Showcase 2018
This week, the Jacobs Institute for Design Innovation will host its semesterly showcase of student work in Jacobs Hall. Students will show projects resulting from coursework, student clubs and individual proposals, on topics like limb prostheses, virtual reality and control of unmanned aerial vehicles.
The showcases are free and open to the public in seven different sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. Refreshments will be provided.
When: Wednesday, December 5, 10 a.m.- Thursday, December 6, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Jacobs Hall, 2530 Ridge Road
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Jim Kweskin Quartet with Meredith Axelrod & Suzy Thompson
Folk-blues musician Jim Kweskin will perform at the Back Room with early twentieth century vocal music specialist Meredith Axelrod and blues singer and guitarist Suzy Thompson.
The Back Room is an all-ages, BYOB space with comfortable and casual seating and light refreshments available for purchase. Tickets will be available at the door, but be aware: the spot is cash-only on the night of the show.
When: Thursday, December 6, 8-11 p.m.
Where: The Back Room, 1984 Bonita Ave.
Admission: $18
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Vintage Net Holiday Party
Vintage, new and consignment store The Vintage Net is holding a holiday party with live music from Lea de la Loba and a Vintage Upcycle Couture collection from Ultra Cat on display.
Attendees are encouraged to shop while they enjoy complimentary cocktails and treats; attendance is free, but reservations are required.
When: Friday, December 7, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The Vintage Net, 2918 Domingo Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets