3 ways to make the most of your week in Redwood City

Trivia Night
Get ready to test your knowledge with a night of trivia at Cyclismo Cafe this Friday. "Not only will we bet to 'ooh and 'ahh' at your genius, we can drink, too," write the organizers.
You can play as an individual or with a partner, and participants will get $1 off beer or wine while playing. Topics will not be disclosed before the event. The trivia night winner will get to take home a "swag bag" valued at $75.
When: Friday, February 15, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: 871 Middlefield Rd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Dinner Dance with the music of Steely Dan & Chicago
Redwood City Elks Lodge hosts an evening of dinner, dancing and the music of Steely Dan and Chicago.
Steely Dan tribute band Aja Vu and Stealin' Chicago's homage to Chicago take the stage for one night only this Saturday. A buffet-style dinner kicks off at 6 p.m., with the tribute tunes taking off from 7:30-10:30 p.m. All ages are welcome, but ID is required at the bar.
When: Saturday, February 16, 5-11 p.m.
Where: Redwood City Elks Lodge, 938 Wilmington Way
Admission: $25 (Member Child 12 and under); $30 (Non-Member Child 12 and under); $55 (Member/Spouse). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Inner Bair Island Restoration Volunteer Event
Finally, San Francisco Bay Bird Observatory's Habitats Program is requesting up to 40 volunteers to help plant more than 30 native species to support Bair Island's ecosystem.
SFBBO works with U.S. Fish and Wildlife's Don Edwards San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge and Peninsula Open Space Trust to help restore the tidal marsh ecosystems at Inner Bair Island. Volunteers will be supported and guided by SFBBO staff, so no experience is required.
When: Sunday, February 17, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Where: 501 E Bayshore Rd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets