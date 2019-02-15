4 dramas to catch in San Jose theaters right now

Here are the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
---
The Favourite
In 18th-century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent and an Audience Score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December. The New York Times' A.O. Scott said, "Weisz and Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," while David Sims of the Atlantic noted, "Despite its period setting, 'The Favourite' just might be Lanthimos's most trenchant and relevant work yet."
The film has earned 10 Oscar nominations, including nods for Best Picture and Best Lead and Supporting Actresses.
It's playing at CineArts @ Palo Alto Square (3000 El Camino Real, Palo Alto) through Friday, Feb. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Petta
A hostel warden becomes the target of a dreaded politician and his gangster son, but little do they realize that it is they who should fear him.
With a Tomatometer Score of 80 percent and an Audience Score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Petta" is well worth a watch. "'Petta' is one for the fans, and this fan is happy," according to J Hurtado of ScreenAnarchy, while Hindustan Times' Priyanka Sundar said, "The film gets a lot of heft with the performances by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi."
You can catch it at Towne 3 Cinemas (1433 The Alameda) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a Tomatometer Score of 74 percent and an Audience Score of 63 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. "'Cold Pursuit' is an excellent film," noted Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post, while ReelViews' James Berardinelli said, "'Cold Pursuit' works as intended."
Catch it on the big screen at AMC Eastridge 15 (2190 Eastridge Loop) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a Tomatometer Score of 61 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. NPR's Bob Mondello said, "As for Freddie Mercury, is this his real life? Is this just fantasy -- not sure that really matters either. When Malek's strutting like a peacock, this movie is a decently amusing escape from reality," and the New Yorker's Richard Brody said, "Malek does an impressive job of re-creating Mercury's moves onstage, but the core of the performance is Malek's intensely thoughtful, insight-rich channeling of Mercury's hurt, his alienation and isolation even at the height of his fame."
The film is nominated for a Best Picture Oscar and Malek has earned a nod for Lead Actor.
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at AMC Saratoga 14 (700 El Paseo De Saratoga) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.