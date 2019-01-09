4 events to check out in Berkeley this week

Inter-Generational Model United Nations VIII

Looking for something to do this week? From a mock UN debate to a Golden Bears basketball celebration, here's a roundup of options to help you get social around town.---IGMUN -- the Inter-Generational Model United Nations -- provides opportunities for individuals of all experience levels to practice their debate and negotiations skills in a noncompetitive simulation of the United Nations. Saturday's theme will be "Global Goals - 2030 agenda," with an emphasis on sustainable development.Saturday, January 12, 8:45 a.m.-5 p.m.First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley, 2407 Dana St.$45Looking to get active? Join the Dholrhythms Dance Company as it welcomes in the new year with its annual Bhangra Dance class. The ritual is free and will provide a high-energy cardio workout to the tunes of traditional Bhangra beats. Remember to bring your water bottle, a smile and good vibes.Saturday, January 12, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.Ashkenaz Music & Dance Community Center, 1317 San Pablo Ave. (at Gilman)FreeCalling all Cal basketball fans: Come support the Golden Bears as they take on the Arizona Wildcats at the Alumni House's first "Hoops Party" of the season. The event will include food, drinks, a coach's chalk talk and performances by Cal Spirit groups. Go Bears!Saturday, January 12, 5-7 p.m.Alumni House, UC Berkeley Campus, 1 Alumni HouseFree (under 5); $10 (ages 6-18); $25 adult. More ticket options available.This seminar, geared toward parents of toddlers and preschoolers, will discuss how to set healthy boundaries that will encourage the child's sense of self-worth and empowerment. The discussion, which will be held by clinical social worker Rachel Biale, will be Q&A-based, so be sure to jot down a few questions beforehand.Sunday, January 13, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.Jewish Community Center of the East Bay - Berkeley Branch, 1414 Walnut St.Free