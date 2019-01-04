4 notable dramas worth checking out in San Jose this week

Read on for the best drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has gotten a lot of positive attention since its release on December 14, including five Golden Globe nominations.
The site's critical consensus declares, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Get a piece of the action at CineArts @ Santana Row (3088 Olsen Drive) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Creed II
Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with new found fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With an 83 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 59 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has proven a solid option since its release on November 21. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
You can catch it at AMC Eastridge 15 (2190 Eastridge Loop) through Thursday, Jan. 10. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" has been successful with the public. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at AMC Saratoga 14 (700 El Paseo De Saratoga) through Thursday, Jan. 10 and Century 20 Oakridge and XD (925 Blossom Hill Road) through Tuesday, Jan. 8. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Simmba
A corrupt police officer enjoys all the perks of being an immoral and unethical police officer until an event which transforms his life completely and forces him to choose the righteous path.
With a critical approval rating of 60 percent and an audience score of 41 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Simmba" is well worth a watch for fans of Bollywood action flicks.
Get a piece of the action at Towne 3 Cinemas (1433 The Alameda) through Wednesday, Jan. 9. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
