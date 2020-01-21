Oscars

2020 Oscars presenters include 2019 winners Ali, Colman, King and Malek

LOS ANGELES -- Four recent Oscar winners will return to the show as presenters during the 92nd Oscars, the Academy announced Tuesday.

Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek, last year's winners in the leading and supporting actor and actress categories, have signed on to present in 2020.

"We love the tradition of having the previous year's Oscar-winning actors on stage to celebrate the achievements of their peers and are thrilled to welcome back these four great talents," show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said in a news release.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

Additional presenter announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showsoscarsacademy awardshollywoodtelevisionabc
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
SAG Awards 2020: South Korea's 'Parasite' wins big
SAG Awards 2020: Full list of winners
'1917' takes top honor at the Producers Guild Awards
Pacino, De Niro among Producers Guild Awards presenters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CDC confirms 1st US case of coronavirus
LIVE: President Donald Trump impeachment trial begins
Rome Officer Killing: Bay Area man says son roughed up during questioning
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Sunnyvale mobile home fire
Show More
ABC7 News statement on Midday Live poll and Senator Bernie Sanders
California considers declaring common pain killer carcinogen
BART considering canopies to cover SF escalators
49ers fans debate location of possible Super Bowl parade
Man to run 8 marathons around the world for charity
More TOP STORIES News