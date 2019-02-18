ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 tech events to check out in San Francisco this week

Interested in the tech industry? This week's lineup of events offers a great chance to network and expand your understanding of the field, from ClickHouse to Cruise.

Meetup: Clickhouse in the Wild - Deployment Success Stories





"Are you using ClickHouse data warehouse or do you just want to find out what the buzz is about?" ask the organizers. The ClickHouse in the Wild - Deployment Success Stories seminar hosted by CloudFlare aims to shed light on things ClickHouse.

The event features two speakers: Robert Hodges (CEO of Altinity) will give the first talk, called "Become dangerous on ClickHouse in 30 minutes," and Alex Hofsteede (Principal Engineer on the Search & Storage team at Sentry) will present, "If you give a mouse a ClickHouse."

When: Tuesday, February 19, 6-8:30 p.m.
Where: Cloudflare - HQ, 101 Townsend St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

GitHub Craftwork Workshop





GitHub's developer relations team is coming to the city this month to help users build their own GitHub app. The workshop is open to developers of any skill level who wish to use the GitHub API, and will cover an introduction to the GitHub apps flow, info about Probot and hosting code with Glitch.
When: Wednesday, February 20, 6-9 p.m.
Where: GitHub, 88 Colin P Kelly Junior St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lunch & Learn: Mobile Serverless Backend as a Service





Have you heard about serverless tech in conjunction with mobile? Find out about cloud functions and more at IBM Developer SF's Lunch this Thursday.

At the event, you'll get an introduction into "serverless/function-as-a-service/cloud functions technologies in the MBaas context," according to the organizers. Lunch will be provided.

When: Thursday, February 21, 12-2 p.m.
Where: Galvanize - San Francisco, 44 Tehama St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Cruise Girl Geek Dinner





Also on Thursday is Cruise Girl Geek Dinner, with a panel who will be addressing "how we use data and machine learning to solve some of the complex issues with the autonomous space," according to the organizers.

Dinner is included in the ticket price. The event is for those 21 and over.

When: Thursday, February 21, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Cruise HQ, 1201 Bryant St.
Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
