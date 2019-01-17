4 top films worth checking out in Dublin this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
They Shall Not Grow Old
A documentary about World War I with never-before-seen footage to commemorate the centennial of Armistice Day, and the end of the war.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "They Shall Not Grow Old" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 17. The critical consensus raves, "An impressive technical achievement with a walloping emotional impact, 'They Shall Not Grow Old' pays brilliant cinematic tribute to the sacrifice of a generation."
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension, joining others from across the "Spider-Verse."
With a Golden Globe statue, a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar notices since its release on Dec. 14.
The site's critical consensus declares, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
If Beale Street Could Talk
After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.
With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has become a favorite since its release. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 21. According to the site's critical consensus, the "Transformers" prequel "proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
