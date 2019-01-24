4 top films worth checking out in Walnut Creek this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
It won for Best Animated picture at the Golden Globes and is nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film.
Catch it on the big screen at Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek and XD (1201 Locust St.) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 14. According to the site's summary of critic reviews, "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Olivia Colman won the Golden Globe for Best Actress, while the film was nominated for Best Picture and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone were nominated for Supporting Actress. It received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. Yorgos Lanthimos was nominated for Best Director, Olivia Colman for Best Actress, while Weisz and Stone were for Best Supporting Actress.
You can catch it at Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek and XD (1201 Locust St.) Friday, Jan. 25 through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Kid Who Would Be King
A band of kids embark on an epic quest to thwart a medieval menace.
Set to be released on Friday, Jan. 25, "The Kid Who Would Be King" already has a critical approval rating of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures - and repurposes a timeless legend - for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."
Get a piece of the action at Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek and XD (1201 Locust St.) Friday, Jan. 25 through Thursday, Jan. 31. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Aquaman
Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.
With a critical approval rating of 64 percent and an audience score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. Per the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."
It's screening at Century 14 Downtown Walnut Creek and XD (1201 Locust St.) through Wednesday, Jan. 30. Click here for showtimes and tickets.